Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Gap Down to $60.85

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.85, but opened at $59.01. Steel Dynamics shares last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 77,934 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,375 shares of company stock worth $17,653,644. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

