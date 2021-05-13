Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raised to Buy at Benchmark

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Steelcase in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. Steelcase has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Steelcase by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

