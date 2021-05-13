Stelios Papadopoulos Sells 20,770 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $518,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.45. 1,652,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.