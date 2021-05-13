Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 3,875 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13,839.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,853,000 after buying an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,904. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

