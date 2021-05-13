Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

