Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 77,175 CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,327. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

