Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.38. 23,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,037. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.59. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.