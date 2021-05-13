Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fastly by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 15.0% in the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 129.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 18.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 198,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,807. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $894,658.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,694,496.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,873 shares of company stock valued at $26,495,940. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

