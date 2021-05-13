Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX traded up $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $244.62. 33,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.81 and its 200 day moving average is $246.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.