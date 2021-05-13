Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 247,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 16,318.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 164,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 163,186 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 1,356.4% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the period.

Shares of OUNZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 212,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,738. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.