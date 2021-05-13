Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Jumia Technologies worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.83. 155,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,898. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

