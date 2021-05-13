Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.2% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period.

Shares of UL traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $60.40. 103,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

