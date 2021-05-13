Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $11.82 on Thursday, reaching $2,250.90. 42,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,257.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,963.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

