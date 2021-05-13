Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,487 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 216.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $17.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,350,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,187.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $685.17 and a 200 day moving average of $669.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.66 and a 52-week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.