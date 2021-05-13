stETH Market Cap Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00580039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00227858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $562.48 or 0.01149925 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01154987 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

