Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to $6.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 82.66% from the stock’s current price.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

CDDRF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 1,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.27. Headwater Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.81.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

