Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to $5.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SRMLF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRMLF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $2.72.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

