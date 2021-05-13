Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $61.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.32. 1,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,708. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at about $6,799,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

