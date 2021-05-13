Stipend Price Hits $0.0696 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Stipend has a total market cap of $801,595.77 and approximately $928.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 23.9% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,275.43 or 1.00222847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00047668 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $790.43 or 0.01575704 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00727923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.41 or 0.00401503 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00012788 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.55 or 0.00226351 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

