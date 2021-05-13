Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 13th (ADNT, ADPT, ADSK, AEL, ALB, ALV, AMH, AMWL, ANVS, APPN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 13th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $340.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $270.00 to $260.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $25.50 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $24.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.30 to $16.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $296.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $160.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.80 ($3.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $117.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $231.00 to $257.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $320.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $206.00 to $228.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $64.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $657.00 to $641.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $97.00 to $93.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $217.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $10.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

