Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 13th (ADNT, ADPT, ADSK, AEL, ALB, ALV, AMH, AMWL, ANVS, APPN)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, May 13th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $340.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $107.00 to $117.00. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €230.00 ($270.59) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $205.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $90.00 to $112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $36.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $205.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $72.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $270.00 to $260.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $256.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $112.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $198.00 to $169.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $26.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $690.00 to $720.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $25.50 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cancom (ETR:COK) was given a €58.00 ($68.24) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $375.00 to $410.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $50.00 to $40.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $24.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $290.00 to $270.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $13.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $176.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $82.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $140.00 to $124.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $103.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $56.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $455.00 to $485.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $3.50 to $3.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $91.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $21.00 to $23.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $281.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $146.00 to $150.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $170.00 to $194.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $133.00 to $136.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.30 to $16.90. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $86.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $333.00 to $296.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $2.90 to $2.80. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $160.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.90 to $8.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $14.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $53.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $54.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $7.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $37.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) was given a €2.80 ($3.29) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $113.00 to $117.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $130.00 to $135.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $30.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $192.00 to $171.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $82.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $22.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $123.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $130.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $97.00 to $80.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) was given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $177.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $231.00 to $257.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $320.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $16.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $96.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $103.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $201.00 to $190.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by Chardan Capital from $182.00 to $188.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $206.00 to $228.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $17.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $91.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $24.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $64.00 to $56.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $240.00 to $205.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $58.00 to $64.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $320.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $296.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $47.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $68.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $150.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $180.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $131.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $477.00 to $495.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $657.00 to $641.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $122.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $23.00 to $18.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $518.00 to $460.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $105.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $61.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $61.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $55.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $23.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its price target boosted by Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $44.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $8.50 to $10.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $122.00 to $114.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $97.00 to $93.00. Cowen Inc currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $180.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $29.00 to $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $254.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $26.00 to $27.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price increased by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $200.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $185.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $160.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $34.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $160.00 to $165.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $48.00 to $55.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $47.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $24.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $340.00 to $310.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $45.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $72.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $5.50 to $4.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $217.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $5.00 to $10.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

