Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (BIR, BYD, DXT, HOM.U, IMV, INDT, IPL, MEOH, MNGPY, NPI)

Posted by on May 13th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 13th:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$4.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.70.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$250.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$3.60 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

