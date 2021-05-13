Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (BIR, BYD, DXT, HOM.U, IMV, INDT, IPL, MEOH, MNGPY, NPI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 13th:

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR)

was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$4.25 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.70.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$240.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$250.00.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$8.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.50.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$3.60 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT). Citigroup Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$4.00 target price on the stock.

SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

