Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (BWEN, BZZUF, CBZ, CGBD, CHEK, CIGI, CLLS, CLRB, CLSK, CM)

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc.is one of the largest marketers of fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. Core-Mark services traditional convenience retailers, grocers, drug, liquor and specialty stores, and other stores that carry convenience products. “

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

