Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 13th (CBK, DGE, G1A, ONCT, ONTX, OPCH, PAM, PERI, PFIE, PFSI)

Stock Analysts' updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 13th:

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.80 ($6.82) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE)

was given a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions. The Company offers products, services and condition-specific clinical management programs for gastrointestinal abnormalities, infectious diseases, cancer, organ and blood cell transplants, bleeding disorders and heart failures. Option Care Health Inc., formerly known as BioScrip Inc., is based in Denver, United States. “

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games. It owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. Playtika Holding Corporation is based in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel. “

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) was given a €13.60 ($16.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

