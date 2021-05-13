Stock Buyback Program Declared by Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

AIZ traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,090. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $163.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

