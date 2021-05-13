Stock Repurchase Program Initiated by Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Board

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $54.60. 1,079,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,936. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday.

In related news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

