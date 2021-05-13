Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Stock Spirits Group from GBX 313 ($4.09) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 293.75 ($3.84).

Shares of Stock Spirits Group stock traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 275.50 ($3.60). The stock had a trading volume of 153,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £551 million and a P/E ratio of 31.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 265.68. Stock Spirits Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190.20 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.65 ($4.01).

In other news, insider Miroslaw Stachowicz sold 13,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £35,937.72 ($46,952.86). Also, insider Paul Bal sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,219.40 ($40,788.35).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

