Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 7,839 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,231% compared to the typical volume of 181 put options.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

In related news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,071,000 after purchasing an additional 875,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,253,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.