Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,817 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,103% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 66,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

