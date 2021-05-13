StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as high as $2.34. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 345,045 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Axelrod acquired 5,522,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 85,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 275.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 92,930 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.