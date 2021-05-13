StormX Price Tops $0.0390 on Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0390 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. StormX has a total market cap of $329.88 million and approximately $24.76 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00087841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $524.07 or 0.01057507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00067949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00111308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060197 BTC.

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,579,651 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.