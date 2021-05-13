STRAKS Hits Market Cap of $143,093.46 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $143,093.46 and $1.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, STRAKS has traded down 43.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,022.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.07561930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,261.90 or 0.02522665 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00636496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00176885 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.85 or 0.00811333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.22 or 0.00638146 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.29 or 0.00600310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

