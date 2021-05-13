Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

LRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 101,098 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Stride by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 622,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 137,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stride by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,134 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 58,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride stock opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

