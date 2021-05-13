Strike (STRK) Price Tops $47.44

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $137.04 million and $3.61 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for $47.44 or 0.00094305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00608711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00080116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00236719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $544.53 or 0.01082489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $606.49 or 0.01205674 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,888,748 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

