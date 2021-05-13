StrongHands One Day Volume Reaches $441.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $441.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,511,249,244 coins and its circulating supply is 17,098,054,890 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

