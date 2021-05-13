Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Raised by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 73.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,621 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.13% of Stryker worth $122,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $142,204,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

SYK stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $247.82. 6,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,008. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.60.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

