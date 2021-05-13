Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE SPH traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.51. 552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,575. The company has a market cap of $907.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

