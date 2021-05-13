SUKU Price Down 22.3% Over Last Week (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. SUKU has a market capitalization of $55.32 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00088325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.06 or 0.01068797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00068494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00111753 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00061105 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

