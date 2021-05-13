Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.04% of LHC Group worth $62,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.83. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.72 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

