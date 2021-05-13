Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,256,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727,430 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of News worth $57,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. News Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.