Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Xylem worth $62,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $112.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $173,003.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,772 shares of company stock worth $2,800,815 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

