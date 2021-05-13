Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,875 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Citizens Financial Group worth $63,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 129,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 118,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

