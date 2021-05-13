Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.26 Million Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Varian Medical Systems worth $52,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.70.

Shares of VAR opened at $177.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.97 and its 200-day moving average is $175.48. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.67 and a fifty-two week high of $177.38.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

