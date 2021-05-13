Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $52.48 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Ulta Beauty worth $52,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.52.

Shares of ULTA opened at $302.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

