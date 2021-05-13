Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $53.95 Million Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,806 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of PG&E worth $53,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 148,364,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,972,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $959,078,000 after buying an additional 15,347,968 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,236,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,125,000 after buying an additional 1,692,386 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 32,441,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,216,000 after buying an additional 15,009,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 27,654,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

PCG stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

