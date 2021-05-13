Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.32 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Nasdaq worth $54,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $158.36 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $166.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average of $140.41.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,190. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

