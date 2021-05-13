Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $56.33 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Albemarle worth $56,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 13.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after purchasing an additional 201,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $154.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.60. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

ALB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.