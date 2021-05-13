Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.06 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.71% of Assurant worth $58,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $156.33 on Thursday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $163.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.79 and a 200-day moving average of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AIZ shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.