Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $58.92 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 465,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,966 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of The J. M. Smucker worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

