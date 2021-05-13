Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $62.05 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,013,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,811 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of CMS Energy worth $62,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

