Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $63.62 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $63,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $809,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,114,000 after acquiring an additional 557,020 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

